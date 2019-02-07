Anthony Davis Rumors: Knicks Emerge As Equal Frontrunner With Lakers For Long-Term Signing

Find out the latest news and rumors on Pelicans star Anthony Davis ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

By Scooby Axson
February 07, 2019

Perhaps the most significant trade piece in years has been New Orleans Pelicans All-NBA forward/center Anthony Davis.

Davis shook up the basketball world last month by telling the Pelicans he had no intntion of a signing a contract extension. Davis is eligible for a five-year, $240 million supermax should he decide to stay in New Orleans.

The 25–year–old Davis also requested a trade, saying he has given the franchise all he has in his tenure there.

As rumors about Davis heated up, the Lakers emerged as a possible landing spot for him and it remains to be seen if he is dealt before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Here's the latest news and rumors on Anthony Davis ahead of the deadline:

• Anthony Davis has the Knicks as high up on his list of preferred teams as the Lakers. Regardless of where he ends up, Davis intends to play out the remainder of his contract and become a free agent in 2020. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Pelicans still haven't responded to the Lakers' most recent trade proposal for Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Davis has been medically cleared to play from his left index finger fracture. However, the Pelicans do not intend to play him before Thursday's trade deadline. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Celtics aren't "dangling" Tatum in front of New Orleans in a possible deal, but the Pelicans are under the impression that if Davis remains on the roster after the deadline, nothing is off the table. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

