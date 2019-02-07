Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Nets guard Caris LeVert will be back in the rotation Friday.
LeVert will return for the first time since he suffered a gruesome injury in November against the Timberwolves. The 24-year-old LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot after his leg buckled upon hitting the court on a block attempt. He grabbed his knee upon falling and left the court on a stretcher.
(Warning: The video below contains graphic content)
Warning: Caris LeVert’s gruesome injury. pic.twitter.com/jWfExLQKXZ— Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 13, 2018
Before his injury, LeVert had a breakout season. In 14 games, LeVert averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season. Brooklyn is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29–27 record.
The Nets play the Bulls in Brooklyn on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.