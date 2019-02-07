Nets Guard Caris LeVert Will Return From Gruesome Leg Injury on Friday

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Nets guard Caris LeVert will be back in the rotation Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 07, 2019

LeVert will return for the first time since he suffered a gruesome injury in November against the Timberwolves. The 24-year-old LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot after his leg buckled upon hitting the court on a block attempt. He grabbed his knee upon falling and left the court on a stretcher. 

(Warning: The video below contains graphic content)

Before his injury, LeVert had a breakout season. In 14 games, LeVert averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season. Brooklyn is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29–27 record.

The Nets play the Bulls in Brooklyn on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

