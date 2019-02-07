Watch: Rajon Rondo Hits Buzzer Beater to Lift Lakers Past Celtics

Rajon Rondo finished with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 07, 2019

The Lakers and Celtics played a thriller Thursday in Boston that saw Los Angeles come away with a 129-128 win.

Trailing 126-124, the Lakers took the lead in the final 20 seconds after Kyle Kuzma connected on his fifth three-pointer of the night.

On the next possession, Kyrie Irving put the Celtics back on top with a drive to the rim.

The Lakers went right back down the other end, and Brandon Ingram looked to win the game at the rim. However, his reverse layup attempt was blocked by Al Horford. The ball bounced off a few hands before it found former Celtic Rajon Rondo just inside the three-point line. Rondo immediately went right up for a shot that beat the buzzer and Boston.

The win moves the Lakers to 28-27 on the season and drops the Celtics to 35-20.

