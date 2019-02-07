LaVar Ball Says the Lakers Will Never Win a Championship If Lonzo Gets Traded

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball said that he does not want the Lakers to trade his son Lonzo.

By Jenna West
February 07, 2019

LaVar Ball, the father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, made it clear on Fox's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed that he does not want his son to be traded and shared his opinion on why Los Angeles needs him.

"If [the Lakers] trade my son, it will be the worst thing you ever did," Ball said. "If they trade my son, they will never get a championship....LeBron James without Lonzo will not win a championship in L.A. I guarantee that."

This week, the Lakers have reportedly discussed a trade package with the Pelicans for star Anthony Davis and reportedly offered to include Lonzo, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the deal. However, talks between the Pelicans and Lakers are "dormant" and there's no expectation that the teams will talk on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ball went on to criticize Ingram, Hart and Kuzma, saying that they're "struggling" without his son. Lonzo has missed the Lakers' last seven games with an ankle injury and was originally expected to return within four to six weeks.

"Whoever plays with my son is going to go up," Ball said. "The fact that Lonzo's not playing right now, those players that you thought were good, they ain't that good...Brandon Ingram's struggling, Hart's struggling, Kuzma's struggling. They're all going to struggle if Lonzo's not there."

When host Shannon Sharpe suggested to Ball that Lonzo's not the best player on the Lakers, he responded, "Are you crazy?"

Sharpe was quick to ask, "Are you saying Lonzo is better than LeBron?" 

"Yes," Ball said. "LeBron is getting older. I mean I'll make 'Zo better than LeBron if I'm coaching because I'm going to let him loose."

The possible landing spots of Lonzo and his teammates remains up in the air as the trade deadline looms. Keep up with the latest deadline news and rumors here.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message