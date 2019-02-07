How to Watch the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft

Find out how to watch the NBA All-Star Draft.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 07, 2019

The NBA All-Star Draft will be televised for the first time ever this year and the rosters will be revealed during a special show. 

Two captains will select their teams from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

Last year, the league switched the format of the All-Star game from East vs. West to a playground-style competition. The leading vote getter will be named captain. This year, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains who will select team members regardless of conference affiliation.

SHAPIROAll-Star Mock Draft: LeBron Goes Full Recruiter Mode as Giannis Stacks the High-Flyers

Last season, the league was criticized for not televising the draft. The NBPA said the decision to not televise was because there wasn't a consensus among the players who could be affected.

The NBA All-Star game will be Feb. 19. 

HOW TO WATCH THE DRAFT:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch the draft live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message