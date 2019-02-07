How to Watch the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft

The NBA All-Star Draft will be televised for the first time ever this year and the rosters will be revealed during a special show.

Two captains will select their teams from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

Last year, the league switched the format of the All-Star game from East vs. West to a playground-style competition. The leading vote getter will be named captain. This year, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains who will select team members regardless of conference affiliation.

Last season, the league was criticized for not televising the draft. The NBPA said the decision to not televise was because there wasn't a consensus among the players who could be affected.

The NBA All-Star game will be Feb. 19.

HOW TO WATCH THE DRAFT:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

