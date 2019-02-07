NBA Rumors: Lakers Target Carmelo Anthony, Knicks Release Enes Kanter

Keep track of all the buyout news and rumors following Thursday's trade deadline.

By Michael Shapiro
February 07, 2019

The NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean the transactions will stop anytime soon. Expect an active buyout market over the next week, with valuable pieces available to contenders. A slate of players entered the market following Thursday's trade deadline, free to sign with any team as we approach the home stretch of the regular season. 

Check here for the latest buyout news and rumors in the coming weeks. 

• The Lakers are expected to "seriously look" at signing free agent Carmelo Anthony (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• The Pistons are expected to be "aggressive" in their pursuit of guard Wayne Ellington. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Knicks are releasing center Enes Kanter. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Wesley Matthews is expected to sign with the Pacers after being released by the Pacers. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Hornets may waive center Frank Kaminsky and send him to the buyout market. (Sean Deveney, Sporting News)

• The Bulls are expected to buyout center Robin Lopez (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

