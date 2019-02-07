The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, and several big-name players could be swapped before the window closes.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans, but it's unclear whether any team can put together the right offer. The Celtics have been linked to Davis, as have the Lakers, but the Pelicans have reportedly been underwhelmed by L.A.'s overtures.

We'll be updating this story with rumors and buzz around the league through the deadline. Check out the latest news below.

6 a.m. ET:

• Anthony Davis has the Knicks as high up on his list of preferred teams as the Lakers. Regardless of where he ends up, Davis intends to play out the remainder of his contract and become a free agent in 2020. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Wizards traded forward Markieff Morris to the Pelicans in exchange for forward Wesley Johnson. Washington executed trades relieving itself of Morris and Otto Porter Jr. to get under the luxury tax threshold, but don't plan on trading All-Star guard Avery Bradley. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The New York Knicks are expected to enter buyout discussions with center Enes Kanter if the team can't find a trade partner for me. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Toronto Raptors traded guard Malachi Richardson, the draft rights to forward Emir Preldzic and draft considerations to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for cash considerationss. (Team announcement)

• The Lakers are interested in Washington Wizards forward Trevor Ariza,, but the Wizards want to keep Ariza in their future plans. ((Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Cleveland Cavaliers still looking to deal JR Smith ahead. Smith hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 19. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Hornets are still looking for a landing spot for Frank Kaminsky. Kaminsky has played sparingly over the last month. (Sean Deveney, Sporting News)

• THe Pacers are unlikely to trade guard Aaron Holiday despite significant interest. (J. Michael, Indianapolis Star)