The Pelicans’ Anthony Davis didn't exactly receive a warm welcome in his return to the team's lineup on Friday night. Instead, Davis was booed by fans as his name was called at Smoothie King Center before New Orleans' home game against the Timberwolves.

After getting held out of the last two games with trade rumors circulating and seven before that with a left index finger injury, the 6'10" superstar returned for the first time since the Pelicans' 128-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Jan. 18.

Despite wanting to continue playing for his team until he's likely dealt this offseason, Davis's public trade request seems to have turned New Orleanians against him.

Anthony Davis was welcomed with boos in his first game playing in New Orleans since his trade request 🗣



Davis was left off the court the last two games despite getting the all-clear on his finger as the Pelicans discussed a potential trade for the six-time All-Star, per his own request. The team was ultimately unable to make a deal by Thursday's deadline, and now says it intends to play Davis for the remainder of the season.

He is still expected to be traded in the offseason after expressing his desire to move on from the franchise.

Davis, 25, has played in 41 games so far this season and is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.8% from the field.

New Orleans was 24–31 going into Friday night's game against Minnesota.