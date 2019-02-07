After getting held out of the last two games with trade rumors circulating, Anthony Davis will return to the Pelicans lineup for the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Davis missed seven games due to a left index finger injury, but despite getting healthy, the team left him off the court as it discussed a potential trade for the six-time All-Star. However, the team was unable to make a deal by Thursday's trade deadline.

With Davis still expected to be traded this offseason, there was speculation about how the Pelicans would go about playing him for the rest of the season. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports previously reported the team was seriously considering shutting Davis down "to an extent" after the All-Star Break. Wojnarowski now reports the team will keep Davis in the lineup for the remainder of the season.

New Orleans is 24-31 on the season and 13th in the West.

Davis has played in 41 games so far this season and is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.8% from the field.