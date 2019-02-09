Report: Chandler Parsons to Rejoin Grizzlies' Lineup Following All-Star Break

In January, Parsons reportedly left the team indefinitely while the Grizzlies and his agent looked to structure a resolution for his future with the franchise.

By Kaelen Jones
February 09, 2019

Small forward Chandler Parsons will reportedly rejoin the Grizzlies follwoing the All-Star break after the two sides reached an agreement, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Per Charania, Memphis was unable to deal Parsons, 30, ahead of the trade deadline. Parsons has appeared in just three games this season. The seven-year veteran had missed a majority of the early season due to a knee injury.

By early January, Parsons was medically cleared to return to the court. However, he hasn't made an appearance since Oct. 22 against Utah. Last month, it was reported that Parsons was leaving the Grizzlies indefinitely while Parsons's agent and the team worked on a structure resolution for his future with the franchise.

During the 2016 offseason, Parsons signed with the Grizzlies on a four-year contract worth $94 million. Since signing the deal, Parsons has appeared in 73 total games across two-plus seasons with the team.

Parsons has averaged 13 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during his career.

Memphis entered the weekend 14th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 22–34.

