Magic Johnson discussed the prospect of meeting with Ben Simmons on Sunday, telling the media he was willing to talk with the 76ers guard and share some "big guard" secrets. Johnson will be in attendance on Sunday as the Lakers face the 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

"[Simmons] reached out to me, not to me directly, to the Lakers, to find out if we can get together this summer," Johnson said. "I said, you got to clear it with the league... But if he wants to know how to play the position as a big guard, it's fine, I will do that. But if everybody doesn't sign off we can't get together."

Here are Magic Jonshon’s full comments on potentially working out with Ben Simmons this off-season. He reinforces that approval from all three parties (Lakers, 76ers and the NBA) is first required. pic.twitter.com/l26Zh4e5JW — Ben Mallis (@BenMallis) February 10, 2019

Simmons is listed at 6'10", one inch taller than Johnson. But he certainly has a ways to go to match the Lakers legend's career. Johnson is a five-time NBA champion, winning three MVPs. The 12-time All-Star led the league in assists four times.

Simmons won the Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and was selected as an All-Star on Jan. 31.

The Lakers enter Thursday's matchup in Philadelphia 10th in the West at 28–27. The 76ers are fourth in the East at 35–20.