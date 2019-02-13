Russell Westbrook on Criticism: 'I've Been Blessed With the Talent to Not Give a F---'

Westbrook is consistently criticized for his aggressive playing style and shot selection despite averaging a triple-double for the third straight season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 13, 2019

Superior play on the basketball court is apparently not the only talent Russell Westbrook is exercising this season.

Westbrook—who has been consistently called out for his aggressive playing style, shot selection and uncooperative demeanor on the court—adamantly told reporters on Wednesday that he has been gifted with the ability to not care a single bit what people have to say.  

"I've been blessed with the talent to not give a f---," the Oklahoma City Thunder star said bluntly. "And I don't, regardless of what happens."

Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in ten straight games this season, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history. The 6'3" guard is also currently averaging a triple-double (21.2 points, 11.2 assits, 11.1 rebounds) for the third consecutive season.

Despite his otherworldly production, however, Westbrook has drawn criticism over his slumping shooting numbers, which include a career low 24.2 percent from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game.

"It doesn't change the way I live, doesn't change the way I think," Westbrook said of criticism. "I have an unbelievable family, great friends, unbelievable life, unbelievable job, make a lot of money in my job. I'm extremely blessed, thankful, humble, haven't been in trouble, don't cause no problems. I'm perfectly fine. I'm living the best life, I can't complain one bit."

"He say, she say, what somebody say about me, what they say about shooting, passing, dribbling, I don't really care," he added. "Every year it's something. They gotta make up something about me. Which is fine. It's good. One thing I always know is, if they're not talking about you, then you're not doing something right."

The Thunder (37–19) travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans (25–33) on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message