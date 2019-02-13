Superior play on the basketball court is apparently not the only talent Russell Westbrook is exercising this season.

Westbrook—who has been consistently called out for his aggressive playing style, shot selection and uncooperative demeanor on the court—adamantly told reporters on Wednesday that he has been gifted with the ability to not care a single bit what people have to say.

"I've been blessed with the talent to not give a f---," the Oklahoma City Thunder star said bluntly. "And I don't, regardless of what happens."

Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in ten straight games this season, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history. The 6'3" guard is also currently averaging a triple-double (21.2 points, 11.2 assits, 11.1 rebounds) for the third consecutive season.

Today was probably the longest and most candidly Russell Westbrook has spoken this season.



On the conversation/criticism about his game, he says he’s been disengaged from that since he started playing basketball.



How? “I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f***.” pic.twitter.com/wdBDdPTNzx — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 13, 2019

Despite his otherworldly production, however, Westbrook has drawn criticism over his slumping shooting numbers, which include a career low 24.2 percent from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game.

"It doesn't change the way I live, doesn't change the way I think," Westbrook said of criticism. "I have an unbelievable family, great friends, unbelievable life, unbelievable job, make a lot of money in my job. I'm extremely blessed, thankful, humble, haven't been in trouble, don't cause no problems. I'm perfectly fine. I'm living the best life, I can't complain one bit."

"He say, she say, what somebody say about me, what they say about shooting, passing, dribbling, I don't really care," he added. "Every year it's something. They gotta make up something about me. Which is fine. It's good. One thing I always know is, if they're not talking about you, then you're not doing something right."

The Thunder (37–19) travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans (25–33) on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.