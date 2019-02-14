LeBron James says he has plenty of years left on the hardwood, but don't assume he's eschewed consideration regarding life after his playing career. The four-time MVP reportedly wants to own an NBA team after he retires and tells The Athletic's Joe Vardon, "I’m going to do that s---.”

The Lakers' star would be the second former NBA player to own an NBA team. Michael Jordan bought the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets) for $275 million in 2010 and now owns a 90% stake in the team. The Hornets are now valued at $1.25 billion, per Forbes.

James seems to have the cash for such a significant investment. He is worth an estimated $450 million, according to Forbes, and currently owns a 2% stake in Liverpool FC worth nearly $40 million. James' combination of accrued salary, sponsorships and business investments should allow him to head an ownership group when he is ready to make a purchase.

LeBron has the support of another key figure in Los Angeles. Lakers president and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson gave a ringing endorsement of James' ownership potential and cited the lack of minority owners in the NBA.

“Having Michael in Charlotte is great and it’s special, but we need more,” Johnson told The Athletic. “LeBron would be outstanding as the second player to be an owner in our league. We need more African-Americans, for sure, and LeBron would just be fantastic to become the next owner — after he leads the Lakers to an NBA championship, of course.”

James and the Lakers sit 10th in the West entering the All-Star break at 28–29.