LeBron James on Owning an NBA Team: 'I’m Going to Do That S---'

James' net worth is reportedly $450 million. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 14, 2019

LeBron James says he has plenty of years left on the hardwood, but don't assume he's eschewed consideration regarding life after his playing career. The four-time MVP reportedly wants to own an NBA team after he retires and tells The Athletic's Joe Vardon, "I’m going to do that s---.”

The Lakers' star would be the second former NBA player to own an NBA team. Michael Jordan bought the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets) for $275 million in 2010 and now owns a 90% stake in the team. The Hornets are now valued at $1.25 billion, per Forbes

James seems to have the cash for such a significant investment. He is worth an estimated $450 million, according to Forbes, and currently owns a 2% stake in Liverpool FC worth nearly $40 million. James' combination of accrued salary, sponsorships and business investments should allow him to head an ownership group when he is ready to make a purchase. 

LeBron has the support of another key figure in Los Angeles. Lakers president and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson gave a ringing endorsement of James' ownership potential and cited the lack of minority owners in the NBA. 

“Having Michael in Charlotte is great and it’s special, but we need more,” Johnson told The Athletic. “LeBron would be outstanding as the second player to be an owner in our league. We need more African-Americans, for sure, and LeBron would just be fantastic to become the next owner — after he leads the Lakers to an NBA championship, of course.”

James and the Lakers sit 10th in the West entering the All-Star break at 28–29. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message