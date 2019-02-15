NBA commissioner Adam Silver debuted a slate of futuristic technology at the NBA Tech Summit on Friday, most notably unveiling the league's "jersey of the future." The new jerseys will ideally be able to change their name and number instantly, allowing fans to customize their jerseys even after purchase, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver gave a look into the technology of games in 2030 where fans can do such things as change a name and number on a jersey instantly. Silver changed a @KembaWalker jersey to @StephenCurry30 to Michael Jordan on stage. #nbatechsummit — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 15, 2019

Silver altered a jersey onstage at the tech summit on Friday morning. What was originally a No. 30 Steph Curry All-Star jersey morphed into a No. 23 Michael Jordan jersey, much to the delight of the crowd in Charlotte.

Watch Silver's jersey alteration below.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver gave a look into the technology of games in 2030 where fans can do such things as change a name and number on a jersey instantly. Silver changed a @KembaWalker jersey to @StephenCurry30 to Michael Jordan on stage. #nbatechsummit — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 15, 2019

The futuristic jerseys weren't the only innovation discussed at Friday's summit, per Spears. Silver also announced plans for facial recognition ticketing, hologram mascots and virtual reality glasses to take fans from their couch into a virtual arena.