Watch: Commissioner Adam Silver Reveals 'Jersey of the Future' at NBA Tech Summit

Silver changed the jersey from Steph Curry's No. 30 to Michael Jordan's No. 23 with the press of a button. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 15, 2019

NBA commissioner Adam Silver debuted a slate of futuristic technology at the NBA Tech Summit on Friday, most notably unveiling the league's "jersey of the future." The new jerseys will ideally be able to change their name and number instantly, allowing fans to customize their jerseys even after purchase, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

Silver altered a jersey onstage at the tech summit on Friday morning. What was originally a No. 30 Steph Curry All-Star jersey morphed into a No. 23 Michael Jordan jersey, much to the delight of the crowd in Charlotte. 

Watch Silver's jersey alteration below. 

The futuristic jerseys weren't the only innovation discussed at Friday's summit, per Spears. Silver also announced plans for facial recognition ticketing, hologram mascots and virtual reality glasses to take fans from their couch into a virtual arena. 

 

 

