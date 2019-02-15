New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has a muscle contusion in his left shoulder and his All-Star game availability is up in the air.

Davis had an MRI on Thursday night that revealed the injury after he left the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half.

Davis tried to block the shot of Thunder center Nerlens Noel in the 131–122 victory, and left the arena with his agent Rich Paul.

According to ESPN.com, Davis will receive treatment for the injury and is expected to be in Charlotte for this weekend's All-Star Game festivities.

MANNIX: The Blame Game: Anthony Davis and the Pelicans Must End This

"I'm happy for all of them," Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said about his team. "Because to tell you the truth, this whole thing has been a dumpster fire. We want guys to be professional and we want them to do this, but it's hard for guys to go through what they've been through. And to be able to come out and beat a team of that quality, I'm happy for all the guys. I just thought they did a great job."

Davis scored 14 points against Oklahoma City and is averaging 28.1 points, 12.9 points and 2.5 blocks for the Pelicans this season.

New Orleans enters the All-Star break at 26–33, six games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.