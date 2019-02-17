R&B singer Anthony Hamilton delivered the national anthem ahead of the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Anthony Hamilton National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/TRSFv6Qsxp — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) February 18, 2019

The 17-time Grammy nominated artist earned acclaim for his performance.

that was a heckuva anthem, @HamiltonAnthony — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 18, 2019

Anthony Hamilton really killed that! — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) February 18, 2019

Anthony Hamilton’s anthem would have been a success if all he’d done is come out with that incredible gold coat with the crown accessory. That he sang it very well was icing. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) February 18, 2019

Carly Rae Jepsen sang the Candian national anthem, "O Canada."

Ahead of the game, rapper Meek Mill performed "Dreams and Nightmares."

The ultimate hype song before the NBA All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/MllezU88Kc — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2019

The NBA All-Star game will feature Team LeBron and Team Giannis. The East vs. West format was replaced last year as the teams are now led by captains who picked teams in a playground-style draft. The captains are the two leading vote-getters—LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in this year's case.