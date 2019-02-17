Giannis Antetokounmpo brought the Spectrum Center crowd to its feet plenty of times in the first half of the NBA All-Star Game on Friday, but one slam, in particular, stole in the show as Team Giannis squared off against Team LeBron.

Antetokounmpo sprinted down the right side of the court in the second half, flying to the paint as teammate Steph Curry bounced the ball off the floor. Curry's pass springboarded to the top of the backboard, but Giannis was there to snag it out of the air, completing a thunderous jam off the unconventional pass. The dunk was one of Antetokounmpo's 20 first-half points as Team Giannis took a 95-82 lead into halftime.

Watch Curry's lob to Antetokounmpo below:

Another look at #Giannis in transition!



Follow Giannis for the 2nd half of the 2019 #NBAAllStar Game - NEXT on #NBATwitterLive pic.twitter.com/QjvDS71xMZ — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2019

Team Giannis shot 57% from the field in the first half. Seven players finished with double digits in the first half, while 14-time All-Star Dirk Nowitzki buried three triples against Dwyane Wade and Team LeBron.