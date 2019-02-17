Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams Bounce-Pass Lob From Steph Curry at All-Star Game

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Team Giannis led Team LeBron 95-82 at the All-Star Game in Charlotte. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 17, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo brought the Spectrum Center crowd to its feet plenty of times in the first half of the NBA All-Star Game on Friday, but one slam, in particular, stole in the show as Team Giannis squared off against Team LeBron

Antetokounmpo sprinted down the right side of the court in the second half, flying to the paint as teammate Steph Curry bounced the ball off the floor. Curry's pass springboarded to the top of the backboard, but Giannis was there to snag it out of the air, completing a thunderous jam off the unconventional pass. The dunk was one of Antetokounmpo's 20 first-half points as Team Giannis took a 95-82 lead into halftime. 

Watch Curry's lob to Antetokounmpo below: 

Team Giannis shot 57% from the field in the first half. Seven players finished with double digits in the first half, while 14-time All-Star Dirk Nowitzki buried three triples against Dwyane Wade and Team LeBron. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message