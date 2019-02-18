Knicks Deny Report Suggesting James Dolan Is 'Courting Offers' to Sell

On Monday, it was reported that Knicks owner James Dolan was "courting offers" to sell the team.

By Kaelen Jones
February 18, 2019

The New York Knicks released a statement refuting a report suggesting that owner James Dolan is considering selling the team.

“The story is 100% false," the club said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. "There has been nothing. No discussions. No plans to have discussionsnothing.”

On Monday morning, Bill Simmons of The Ringer said that he was told Dolan was "courting offers" to sell the team during an episode of his eponymous podcast.

“This is what I’ve pieced together," Simmons said. "[Dolan] really cares about the buildings and the in-game/in-concert experience. And he wants to put even more money into that. The Knicks are just a pain in the a--, people s--t on him for it."

"He feels if he can just sell the Knicks for some crazy price, then he can put the money into that music/in-game experience stuff that he cares about. So, the Knicks are available.”

Dolan has been owner of the Knicks since 1999. New York has not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

In addition to the Knicks, Dolan owns the NHL's New York Rangers and the WNBA's New York Liberty.

