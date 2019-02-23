Tensions were high on the floor at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as Ben Simmons and the Sixers took on the Trail Blazers.

During the second half of Saturday afternoon's clash, Simmons was overheard telling Portland center Jusuf Nurkic to "be f----- quiet."

The Sixers were down when Simmons was fouled in the third. After Simmons missed the first of two free throw attempts, Nurkic yelled "Hell no," which evoked quite a few choice words from the All-Star guard.

“You talk a lot of s--- for being a--," Simmons said. "Be f------ quiet. You talk a lot."

“You talk a lot of shit for being ass. Be fuckin’ quiet. You talk a lot.” - Ben Simmons getting SPICY pic.twitter.com/DTORSTO7SF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 23, 2019

While I'm not sure this will make Simmons any happier, the two happen to be posting similar points this season.

Nurkic is averaging 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Portland through 57 appearances this season. Simmons is contributing 16.8 points, 9.0 boards and 7.8 assists for Philadelphia. We won't tell him that part, though.

Simmons wasn't quite as heated later on in the game when Enes Kanter came after him for a perceived shove. This time, however, Simmons wasn't the one talking smack.

Kanter came at Simmons after getting dropped 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UYlv7PaRoo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2019

Portland walked away with the 130–115 win over Philadelphia.