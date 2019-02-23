Ben Simmons to Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: 'You Talk a Lot of S--- for Being A--'

Simmons wasn't ready to let a snarky comment from Nurkic go unnoticed.

By Emily Caron
February 23, 2019

Tensions were high on the floor at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as Ben Simmons and the Sixers took on the Trail Blazers. 

During the second half of Saturday afternoon's clash, Simmons was overheard telling Portland center Jusuf Nurkic to "be f----- quiet."

The Sixers were down when Simmons was fouled in the third. After Simmons missed the first of two free throw attempts, Nurkic yelled "Hell no," which evoked quite a few choice words from the All-Star guard.

“You talk a lot of s--- for being a--," Simmons said. "Be f------ quiet. You talk a lot."

While I'm not sure this will make Simmons any happier, the two happen to be posting similar points this season.

Nurkic is averaging 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Portland through 57 appearances this season. Simmons is contributing 16.8 points, 9.0 boards and 7.8 assists for Philadelphia. We won't tell him that part, though.

Simmons wasn't quite as heated later on in the game when Enes Kanter came after him for a perceived shove. This time, however, Simmons wasn't the one talking smack.

Portland walked away with the 130–115 win over Philadelphia.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message