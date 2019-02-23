Russell Westbrook came into Friday's game with his streak of triple doubles at 11 and with the recent playoff rival Jazz on the court to face him.

It's no secret that these two teams don't particularly like each other and that was evident throughout a chippy game that included plenty of hard fouls. That didn't stop Westbrook and Paul George from going off, however, with both combining for 79 points before the game went to overtime.

Westbrook went on to foul out in the first overtime period, finishing with 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and falling just short of continuing his streak of consecutive triple doubles.

Without Westbrook, George took over the game, hitting clutch shot after shot and stringing together a number of solid defensive possessions to send the game into a second overtime and keep the score close as time began to run out. He even provided a few highlights for the OKC faithful who stuck around for the free basketball.

Paul George broke out the windmill?! pic.twitter.com/KiwSiCIxBQ — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 23, 2019

But he saved his best moment for last, lifting a floater just over the outstretched arm of Rudy Gobert and in for the game-winning bucket, sealing a vital win for the Thunder and providing a thrilling finish to one of the best games of the week.