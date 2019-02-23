Russell Westbrook's Streak of Triple Doubles Ends at 11, Paul George Seals Thunder Win

Russell Westbrook fouled out and saw his streak of triple doubles end at 11 while Paul George hit the game-winner to seal Friday's gritty double-overtime win over the Jazz. 

By Kellen Becoats
February 23, 2019

Russell Westbrook came into Friday's game with his streak of triple doubles at 11 and with the recent playoff rival Jazz on the court to face him.

It's no secret that these two teams don't particularly like each other and that was evident throughout a chippy game that included plenty of hard fouls. That didn't stop Westbrook and Paul George from going off, however, with both combining for 79 points before the game went to overtime.

Westbrook went on to foul out in the first overtime period, finishing with 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and falling just short of continuing his streak of consecutive triple doubles. 

Without Westbrook, George took over the game, hitting clutch shot after shot and stringing together a number of solid defensive possessions to send the game into a second overtime and keep the score close as time began to run out. He even provided a few highlights for the OKC faithful who stuck around for the free basketball.

But he saved his best moment for last, lifting a floater just over the outstretched arm of Rudy Gobert and in for the game-winning bucket, sealing a vital win for the Thunder and providing a thrilling finish to one of the best games of the week.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message