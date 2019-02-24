Watch: Samuel L. Jackson Announces Knicks Win at the Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Spike Lee won his first Academy Award on the same night his beloved Knicks finally won a home game.

By Jenna West
February 24, 2019

Samuel L. Jackson had nothing but good news to share with director Spike Lee at the 2019 Oscars.

While introducing the nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay, Jackson made sure to point out that Lee's beloved New York Knicks finally won a home game.

"First of all, Spike, I'm so glad you're sitting down," Jackson said. "After 18 consecutive home losses, the Knicks won tonight. I repeat the Knicks won tonight, defeating San Antonio 130–118."

Lee, a huge Knicks fan who is often seen sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, chuckled in his seat after Jackson made the announcement.

Lee won his first Academy Award moments later for his film "BlacKkKlansman." And no, he didn't give the Knicks a shoutout in his acceptance speech.

