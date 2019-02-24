Samuel L. Jackson had nothing but good news to share with director Spike Lee at the 2019 Oscars.

While introducing the nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay, Jackson made sure to point out that Lee's beloved New York Knicks finally won a home game.

"First of all, Spike, I'm so glad you're sitting down," Jackson said. "After 18 consecutive home losses, the Knicks won tonight. I repeat the Knicks won tonight, defeating San Antonio 130–118."

Lee, a huge Knicks fan who is often seen sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, chuckled in his seat after Jackson made the announcement.

Samuel L. Jackson delivered some HUGE news to Spike Lee at the Oscars 😂😂😂



(via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/BU1CV5yu3m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2019

Lee won his first Academy Award moments later for his film "BlacKkKlansman." And no, he didn't give the Knicks a shoutout in his acceptance speech.