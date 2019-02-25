Last week, Joel Embiid added a third name to the NBA's greatest-of-all-time debate by saying Wilt Chamberlain was the G.O.A.T. Embiid passed on the usual candidates of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, who tend to headline the debate.

"[Jordan] is not the G.O.A.T," Embiid said . "To me, you got Wilt Chamberlain. He’s got all the records, and no one is ever gonna beat them. I don’t see anyone ever getting 100 points in a game. That’s it, he’s the G.O.A.T.”

Well Dennis Rodman didn't like that answer.

"Joel Embiid, you’re doing a great job for your little island or country where you’re from. Shut the f--- up, go do your goddamn job and do Philly proud," Rodman said when caught by TMZ at the LAX on Sunday. "That’s the one thing they need, is a championship."

Rodman played with Jordan in the 1990s and won three championships with the Bulls. Chamberlain won two championships during his career. Jordan won six titles.

Embiid has yet to win a title with the 76ers, who are 38–22 this season.