Watch: Joel Embiid Explains Why Wilt Chamberlain is the G.O.A.T Over Michael Jordan

Embiid trails only Chamberlain and Allen Iverson on 76ers' all-time points per game leaderboad.  

By Michael Shapiro
February 20, 2019

Joel Embiid is eager to add a third candidate to the NBA's greatest-of-all-time debate. The 76ers center vouched for Wilt Chamberlain as the G.O.A.T during an appearance on the Ringer's NBA Desktop on Tuesday and eschewed Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the hypothetical title. 

"[Jordan] is not the G.O.A.T," Embiid said. "To me, you got Wilt Chamberlain. He’s got all the records, and no one is ever gonna beat them. I don’t see anyone ever getting 100 points in a game. That’s it, he’s the G.O.A.T.”

Embiid may have a tough time matching Chamberlain's 100-point effort in March 1962, but he's not far off in the 76ers' all-time points per game leaderboard. The two-time All-Star is third in Philadelphia history at 24 points per game. Chamberlain and Allen Iverson hold a share of the top spot at 27.6 points per game. 

Philadelphia is fifth in the East at 37–21. Embiid is the NBA's fifth-leading scorer this season while ranking No. 4 on the league's rebounding leaderboard. He will forced to the sidelines for at least a week, though, undergoing treatment for left knee soreness, per Philadelphia.

