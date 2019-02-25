Lakers star LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to be top-10 all-time points and assists.

During the first quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies, James moved into 10th place all-time in assists. He made the jump into history with a side pick-and-roll to Kyle Kuzma. It was James' 8,525th assist of his career and first of Monday night.

With the record, he is the first player in NBA history to be in the top-10 in all-time points and assists. He's the second active player on the assists list along with Chris Paul, who is eighth on the list.

James also moved into fifth-place on the NBA's all-time triple doubles list, passing Wilt Chamberlain.

James passed Chamberlain for fifth on the all-time scoring list earlier this season in November.

This season, James is averaging 26.8 points, 7.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Lakers next face the Pelicans on Wednesday.