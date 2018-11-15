LeBron James Passes Wilt Chamberlain for 5th All-Time on NBA Scoring List

LeBron James passed fellow Laker Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Thursday night.

By The SI Staff
November 15, 2018

LeBron James passed fellow Laker Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Thursday night, dropping 39 points against the Portland Trail Blazers to bring his career total to 31,420. James entered the game trailing Chamberlain's career mark of 31,419 points by 38 of his own. 

His 31,420th point came on a free throw wth 3:55 remaining in the contest. 

The King started the evening 5-for-5 from three-point range, including back-to-back triples at the end of the first half. 

James previously passed Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki for sixth all-time on Oct. 27, becoming the highest-scoring active player in the league. 

The Lakers' All-Star now sits behind his childhood idol Michael Jordan for fourth on the scoring list. Jordan finished his career with 32,292 points. 

