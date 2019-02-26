Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Boban Marjanovic is out at least five days after suffering a knee injury on Monday, the team said in a statement.

According to the Sixers, an MRI on Marjanovic's right knee came back negative on Tuesday, revealing only a bone bruise and mild sprain.

Marjanovic was injured on a defensive play with a little more than a minute left during the Sixers' 111–110 win over the Pelicans on Monday. His leg twisted as he got tangled up with New Orleans' Cheick Diallo while the two scrambled for the ball in the paint.

Marjanovic was in noticeable pain after falling to the court but appears to have avoided structural damange. The 30-year-old center will be re-evaluated in approximately 5-7 days, according to the team.

The Sixers acquired Marjanovic with Tobias Harris and Miek Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Marjanovic finished with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots in 13 minutes of action against the Pelicans. He's averaging 9.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 17 minutes per game with the Sixers so far this season.

Philadelphia next plays the Thunder on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.