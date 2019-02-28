Kings F Marvin Bagley III Out With Left Knee Sprain, Will be Evaluated in 1-2 Weeks

Bagley underwent an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 28, 2019

Kings rookie forward Marvin Bagley III suffered a left knee sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the Kings, an MRI revealed no structural damage to Bagley's knee. He will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.

Bagley's injury occurred during the waning moments of the third quarter in the team's 141–140 overtime loss. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft was tracking back in transition when veteran Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon moved in to set a pick, burying Bagley from the back. Bagley's left leg stuck to the floor and twisted awkwardly.

Bagley's knee was immediately immobilized with a straight brace following the game.

The Duke product has appeared in 47 games this season and is averaging 13.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.8 minutes per contest.

The Kings next play the Clippers on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

