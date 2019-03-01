Report: Eric Bledsoe Agrees to Four-Year, $70 Million Extension With Bucks

Bledsoe will eschew July's free agency and stay in Milwaukee through 2022-23.

By Michael Shapiro
March 01, 2019

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension with Milwaukee on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bledsoe was slated to enter free agency in July. 

Bledsoe was traded to the Bucks from the Suns in November 2017. He is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists per game in 2018-19. Milwaukee enters Friday night's road matchup with the Lakers first in the East at 47–14, and are on pace for its first 60-plus win season since 1980-81. 

Bledsoe sports a career-best plus-11 net rating this season. Bledsoe has the second-best offensive rating of any Milwaukee player with over 100 minutes played, trailing only Brook Lopez at 114.2 points per 100 possessions. Lineups featuring Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo are outscoring opposing teams by 10.3 points per 100 possessions. 

The Kentucky product is now slated to be with Milwaukee through 2023. All-Star forward Khris Middleton will be an unrestricted free agent in July, while third-year point guard Malcolm Brogdon will be a restricted free agent. Antetokounmpo will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

