Watch: Kawhi Leonard Sinks Last-Second Game-Winner as Raptors Down Trail Blazers

Kawhi finished the night with 38 points for Toronto.

By Emily Caron
March 01, 2019

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard sunk a game-winning shot for Toronto with just 1.5 seconds remaining in Friday night's 119–117 win over Portland.

The Trail Blazers were down 117–114 when Damian Lillard nailed three straight free throws to tie the game with 13.8 seconds left in regulation. With no time to spare, Leonard broke the tie with a pull-up jumper on the baseline.

With barely any time to get a shot off, Lillard bricked a shot from beyond half court and the Raptors walked away with the win.

Leonard finished with a team-high 38 points on 14-of-22 shooting to go with five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry chipped in with 19 points apiece.

The Raptors improved to 45–17 on the season with the Kawhi-fueled victory.

