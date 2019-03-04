The Suns are the worst team in the NBA, but things could always be worse. No, seriously.

ESPN published a story Monday morning in which Kevin Arnovitz takes an in-depth look at how the Suns became such a disaster. The headline calls the front office “messy” and the story includes an anecdote about a time the front office was literally messy.

It happened in June 2017, when the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury honored Diana Taurasi for becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer by bringing goats to the arena. (Goats for the GOAT, get it?)

From Arnovitz’s story:

“Four years after naming McDonough general manager, [owner Robert] Sarver acquired some live goats from a Diana Taurasi event at Talking Stick Resort Arena and planted them upstairs in McDonough's office. The stunt was both a practical joke and an inspirational message — the Suns should find a GOAT of their own, one who dominates like Taurasi. The goats, unaware of their metaphorical connotation, proceeded to defecate all over McDonough's office.”

Sarver then proceeded to (metaphorically) defecate all over McDonough’s office by firing him nine days before the start of this season.