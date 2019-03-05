Lakers F Kyle Kuzma Could Miss Up to One Week After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Clippers

Kuzma suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Clippers.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 05, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is expected to miss up to one week after suffering an ankle injury on Monday.

According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, an MRI conducted Tuesday revealed Kuzma suffered a mild ankle sprain during the team's 113–105 loss to the Clippers. Kuzma appeared to roll his right ankle before limping off the floor in the fourth quarter.

Kuzma has already been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets. The Lakers' forward is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 18.8 points on 46.5% shooting and 5.6 rebounds per game in his second season. He averaged 20.7 points per game in February. 

The Lakers are 5.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

 

