The Warriors agreed to a one-year contract with center Andrew Bogut on Wednesday, his agent told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Bogut's last NBA appearance came in January 2018.

Bogut joins Golden State following an impressive season in Australia's National Basketball League. He won the NBL MVP as a member of the Sydey Kings, leading the league with 11.6 rebounds per game. Bogut was also named the league's best defensive player as he guided the Kings to a semifinal berth in the NBL playoffs.

The 2005 No. 1 overall pick last played for the Warriors in 2016. Bogut spent four seasons with Golden State from 2012–16, playing 23.6 minutes per game as the Warriors won the Finals in 2014–15. He broke his leg in his first game with the Cavaliers in March 2017.

Steph Curry commented on Bogut's return to Golden State on Tuesday.

"He’s a guy that we have a lot experience with. He knows our system. He knows how we do things around here," Curry told the media following the Warriors' morning shootaround. "He was instrumental in that turnaround to become a championship-caliber a team."

Bogut averaged 9.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in his first 13 NBA seasons. The Warriors currently lead the Western Conference at 44–20.