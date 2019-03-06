LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan, Becomes Fourth All-Time in NBA Scoring

LeBron James now only trails Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time career scoring list.

By Kaelen Jones
March 06, 2019

Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan to became the fourth-highest all-time NBA scorer during Los Angeles' matchup against the Nuggets on Wednesday evening.

James eclipsed Jordan's 33,292 career points, surpassing the mark when he knocked down a layup with 5:38 left in the second quarter.

James now trails only Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) on the league's all-time scoring list.

Prior to game, James tweeted about how special the accomplishment was to him. During the game, he was emotional following the bucket that saw him move past his idol on the list.

James, 34, entered Wednesday night averaging 27.0 points per game this season, his 15th NBA campaign.

The 2003 No. 1 pick is on pace to average at least 25.3 points or more for the 14th straight year. James led the NBA in scoring once during the 2007-08 season, when he posted 30.0 points per game.

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, currently seventh all-time, is the second-highest active scorer behind James. Nowitzki is also the only other active scorer who ranks within the top 10 of the list.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message