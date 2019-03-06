Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan to became the fourth-highest all-time NBA scorer during Los Angeles' matchup against the Nuggets on Wednesday evening.

James eclipsed Jordan's 33,292 career points, surpassing the mark when he knocked down a layup with 5:38 left in the second quarter.

James now trails only Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) on the league's all-time scoring list.

Prior to game, James tweeted about how special the accomplishment was to him. During the game, he was emotional following the bucket that saw him move past his idol on the list.

Can’t even front. This is going to be UNREAL!! Wow man — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2019

LeBron is emotional following his career milestone



(via @espn)

pic.twitter.com/llPFUgQpZW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 7, 2019

"Thank you M.J." on the sneakers for LeBron tonight pic.twitter.com/G5ad8AokyZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 7, 2019

James, 34, entered Wednesday night averaging 27.0 points per game this season, his 15th NBA campaign.

The 2003 No. 1 pick is on pace to average at least 25.3 points or more for the 14th straight year. James led the NBA in scoring once during the 2007-08 season, when he posted 30.0 points per game.

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, currently seventh all-time, is the second-highest active scorer behind James. Nowitzki is also the only other active scorer who ranks within the top 10 of the list.