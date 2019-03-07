Division II Shaw University junior Amir Hinton will declare for the 2019 NBA draft, according to ESPN.

Hinton will forgo his last season of collegiate eligibility and hire an agent. He is aiming to become the first Division II player selected at the NBA draft since 2005, when Robert Whaley was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 51st pick out of Walsh University.

Shaw coach Joel Hopkins told ESPN that 12 credentialed scouts were in attendance for Hinton's final collegiate game. He tallied 34 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists in a loss to Virginia State in the CIAA tournament championship game.

Hinton, named CIAA Player of the Year, was Division II's leading scorer this season, averaging 29.4 points per game. He's listed at 6'5" and 190 pounds.

"Some scouts have told me I am a top-three guard in this class," Hinton told ESPN.

Hinton did not appear on The Crossover's most recent big board released on Feb. 12, which features the top 80 prospects in the nation.