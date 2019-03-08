Former North Carolina and NBA star Rasheed Wallace has been named the new head basketball coach at Jordan High School in Durham, N.C., the school announced Friday.

The Jordan High Falcons finished the 2018-19 season at 7–17, and Wallace will take over for former coach Kim Annas.

"It is not every day that you can add someone with as rich of a background in basketball, mentorship and volunteerism as Rasheed Wallace," Jordan High Director of Athletics Shelba Levins told The Wilson Times. "I am thrilled to welcome him to Jordan and the Falcon family."

Wallace, a top high school recruit out of Philadelphia, played for the Tar Heels for two seasons under coach Dean Smith. As a freshman, Wallace helped UNC win the 1994 ACC title. The following year the Tar Heels reached the 1995 Final Four, and Wallace was selected by the Washington Bullets that year with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft.

Wallace, 44, played in the NBA for 16 seasons, splitting his time primarily between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons during his career. The Pistons and Wallace won the NBA Finals in 2004. The four-time All-Star retired with 16,006 career points in 1,109 games.