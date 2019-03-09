Lakers F Brandon Ingram Out for Season With Deep Venous Thrombosis in Arm

Ingram missed the last two games with a sore right shoulder.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 09, 2019

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss the remainder of the season with deep venous thrombosis, the team announced on Saturday.

Ingram, who has missed Los Angeles's last two games with a sore right shoulder, underwent further testing by the team's medical staff on Friday. Tests revealed a blood clot that had formed in a vein deep in his right arm.

Ingram had been a force for the Lakers since the All-Star break, averaging 27.8 points per game with more aggressive play. The third-year forward was averaging 18.3 points, 3.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Lakers have lost four straight games heading into Saturday's contest against the Celtics. The team sits at 30–35 for the season and is in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Tip off between the Lakers and Celtics is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

 

