Paul George Rips Officials After Loss vs. Clippers, Gets Fined $25,000

George said the Thunder "haven't gotten a fair whistle all year."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 09, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George wasn't happy with the officiating throughout the team's 118–110 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Speaking with reporters after the game, George was adamant that the Thunder didn't get a "fair whistle," venting his frustration with how fouls were called and receiving a $25,000 fine as a result.

"It's just bad officiating. I'm sorry, just bad officiating," George said. "We don't get a fair whistle. We haven't gotten a fair whistle all year. Somebody's got to look into this. It's getting out of hand, where we somehow just walk teams to the line. And there's nobody that gets more contact. If I don't speak for myself, I speak for Russ [Westbrook]. There's nobody that gets more contact than Russ going to the basket. And it's just crazy."

The Thunder committed 34 personal fouls, while the Clippers were charged with 26. George, Westbrook and center Steven Adams all fouled out during the fourth quarter.

"I don't understand it. It's a piece of s--- being on that floor," George added. "We giving everything we got. We're playing hard. We're getting grabbed. We're getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved. And there's nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out, and there's nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way."

The Thunder fell to 40–26 on the year and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, half a game behind the third-place Rockets.

Oklahoma City next plays the Jazz on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

      Modal message