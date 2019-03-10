Former NBA star and Ohio State standout Greg Oden was honored by the school on the team's senior day Sunday.

Oden left the Buckeyes after one season but is graduating in May. He was honored with a framed jersey and flowers along with a standing ovation from the crowd.

Greg Oden, who is graduating in May, getting honored on senior night is AWESOME



(via @chasshill) pic.twitter.com/VPCefytrQX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 10, 2019

The 31-year-old Oden was a Big Ten champion and NCAA tournament runner-up with Ohio State. He was drafted first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2007 NBA draft. Oden missed his first season in the NBA after undergoing knee surgery, and he made his league debut in 2008. He was waived by the Portland in 2012 and signed with the Heat. Oden played with Miami through the 2014 NBA playoffs.

Oden's career was plagued by injury and he only played in 114 games.