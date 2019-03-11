Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson says the team needs more energy from the home fans and after the Western Conference leaders lost to the Phoenix Suns in Oakland on Sunday.

The 115-111 loss was Phoenix's first win over Golden State since the 2014 season, breaking a 18-game skid. It was alson the Suns first road win all season against a Western Conference team.

"So it's ugly but ... I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too," said Thompson, who scored 28 points against Phoenix. "Like, I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. Least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It's hard to conjure up energy every single night 'cause you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run."

"So we expect our fans to kind of bring that from the jump. ... It's like us, though. You can't bring it every night, but still it helps. ... It doesn't matter if we're playing the Suns or the Bucks, whoever it is. We need that energy from them because we feed off that."

Golden State still has the conference's best record despite the loss and have 16 regular season games left. The Warriors have a 24-10 at Oracle Arena.

