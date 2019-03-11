Steve Kerr Denies Saying 'I’m So F------ Tired of Draymond' During Loss to Suns

Gary Bassing/Getty Images

The lip readers were wrong.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 11, 2019

The lip readers were wrong.

In a viral clip from Sunday, many believed Warriors head coach Steve Kerr appeared to say, "I’m so f------ tired of Draymond [Green]." The moment came with just over a minute left in the team's loss to the Pheonix Suns at home. Green ended the night with six points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes as the Suns broke an 18-game losing streak. 

When asked Monday if he had a conversation with Green about the clip, Kerr said it was private. Instead, Kerr offered some clarity on the controversy: "What I said was, ‘'I beg to differ with Draymond’s approach.' Those were my exact words."

He added, "I don't know how somebody misconstrued that."

The Warriors next face the Rockets on Wednesday.

