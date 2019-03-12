Barkley on Durant Possibly Signing With Knicks: 'You Ain't Tough Enough For New York'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren't tough enough to play in New York.

By Jimmy Traina
March 12, 2019

There has been a lot of speculation about Kevin Durant possibly signing with the Knicks this offseason. TNT's Charles Barkley thinks that's a very bad idea.

During a joint media event held by CBS and Turner Sports on Tuesday for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, I asked Barkley what he would say to Durant if the Warriors superstar came to him for advice about signing with the Knicks. “You ain’t tough enough to play in New York," Barkley answered. "I don’t think him or Kyrie are tough enough to play in New York."

Durant is known for being sensitive to criticism from journalists and randoms on Instagram. Irving has also had a bumpy ride dealing with the media this season. Barkley clearly thinks each player would struggle in the New York market and the city's intense media scrutiny.

"Kyrie’s a very good player. Kevin’s a great, great player," Barkley said. "But I'm not sure they have the mental makeup to play in New York. There’s a lot that comes with playing in New York. And those guys are complaining about media asking questions and things like that. Maybe New York isn’t for them. New York is a different animal. There are certain places everybody can’t play."

