Warriors forward Draymond Green signed with Rich Paul's agency Klutch Sports on Feb. 27, according to ESPN's Marc Spears. Green was previously represented by B.J. Armstrong and the Wasserman Group.

"Klutch is a cutting-edge company, it's a pure environment, and I've grown to know Rich over the years," Green told Spears and The Undefeated on Tuesday. "We've become very close. When you really take a step back and actually study what is going on, he checks every box that a player would want in an agent. So, why not? Some are afraid of what people will think or what will be said. That's not the case for me."

Klutch Sports represents a slate of NBA players, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons. Paul has known James since 2002, and founded Klutch Sports in 2012. James was Klutch's first client, but LeBron reportedly did not recruit Green to the new agency.

"It's impossible to say LeBron played no part in me joining Klutch, simply because he has been Klutch since the beginning," Green told Spears. "He's essentially a founding partner. I've already had a relationship with LeBron for years, so it's always good to be able to do business with family that's going about their business in the right fashion and getting things done. But as far as recruiting me, no, LeBron didn't recruit me at all."

Green signed a five-year, $82 million deal with Golden State in July 2015. He will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2019-20 season. The Michigan State product is averaging 7.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists this year.