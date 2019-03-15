OKC Thunder Announces Final NBA Jersey Patch Deal

Oklahoma City's jersey patch deal now completes sponsorship for all 30 NBA teams.

By Scooby Axson
March 15, 2019

The last NBA team not to have a patch on its jersey will end that distinction this weekend.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will wear the patch of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, the team announced Friday. 

The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City and has stores in 41 states.

The Thunder, who have a four-year agreement with Love's will begin wearing the patch during Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. .

“The Love family and organization represent all that is truly good in Oklahoma,” Oklahoma City Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett said in a statement. “The Thunder is honored to expand our long-standing relationship with them to now include representation on our jersey. It's a significant alignment of two organizations that share a deep and meaningful commitment to our community and the people we serve.”

While no financial terms were disclosed in the agreement with the Thunder, the Warriors are thought to have the richest patch deal.

Rakuten reportedly will pay $20 million per season during its three-year patch deal with Golden State.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message