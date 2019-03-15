The last NBA team not to have a patch on its jersey will end that distinction this weekend.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will wear the patch of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, the team announced Friday.

The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City and has stores in 41 states.

The Thunder, who have a four-year agreement with Love's will begin wearing the patch during Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. .

“The Love family and organization represent all that is truly good in Oklahoma,” Oklahoma City Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett said in a statement. “The Thunder is honored to expand our long-standing relationship with them to now include representation on our jersey. It's a significant alignment of two organizations that share a deep and meaningful commitment to our community and the people we serve.”

While no financial terms were disclosed in the agreement with the Thunder, the Warriors are thought to have the richest patch deal.

Rakuten reportedly will pay $20 million per season during its three-year patch deal with Golden State.