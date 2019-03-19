Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers doesn't plan on leaving the team anytime soon.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Tueday night's game between the Clippers and Pacers, Rivers put an end to the rumors about him potentially leaving the playoff-bound Clippers to coach LeBron James and the Lakers.

"I have a job and the Lakers have a coach," Rivers said. "I'm going nowhere. I can tell you that, straight, up front. I'm going to be here until Steve Ballmer says, 'Get out.' I plan on being here a long time."

Despite Peter Vecsey's earlier report that Rivers may have interest in the job, the Clippers' coach revealed that he and owner Steve Ballmer agreed earlier this season to a new extension and removed his 2019 opt-out clause.

"Magic Johnson and I are very close friends. That's what we are, good friends. I have great respect for him. But Steve Ballmer and I have a great relationship," Rivers said. "I'm here. My job is not done. I came here for a lot of reasons. One of them was to win a world championship. Another one was to make this a place that people respect and want to come to. That's my goal."

The Clippers currently sit in eight-place in the Western Conference with a record of 41–30.

The Pacers and Clippers tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET.