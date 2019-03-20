NBA Playoff Picture: Current Standings, Seeds, Matchups

Find out who might go head-to-head as the NBA playoffs draw closer.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 28, 2019

Less than a month remains before the NBA regular season comes to an end and the 2019 playoffs begin.

As April 13 approaches, nine of the 16 playoff spots have been filled and only one team, the Milwaukee Bucks, have secured a division title.

The Bucks have the best record in the league, but with the Raptors within four games in the Eastern Conference standings, even they will still have work to do during the season's final stretch.

Only 3.5 games separate the third, fourth and fifth seeds in the East, and the middle of the pack in the West could change daily throughout March and April.

With two weeks left until the end of the regular season, here's what the opening round of the playoffs looks like:

Standings will be updated as more berths are clinched.

Eastern Conference:

1) Milwaukee Bucks (56–19) vs. 8) Orlando Magic (37–38)

2) Toronto Raptors (52–23) vs. 7) Detroit Pistons (37–37)

3) Philadelphia 76ers (47–27) vs. 6) Brooklyn Nets (38–37)

4) Indiana Pacers (45–30) vs. 5) Boston Celtics (44–31)

Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Indiana and Boston have clinched playoff spots.

Western Conference:

1) Golden State Warriors (51–23) vs. 8) San Antonio Spurs (43–32)

2) Denver Nuggets (50–23) vs. 7) Oklahoma City Thunder (44–31)

3) Portland Trail Blazers (47–27) vs. 6) Los Angeles Clippers (45–30)

4) Houston Rockets (45–27) vs. 5) Utah Jazz (45–30)

Golden State, Denver, Portland, Houston and Los Angeles have clinched playoff spots.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message