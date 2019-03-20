Less than a month remains before the NBA regular season comes to an end and the 2019 playoffs begin.

As April 13 approaches, nine of the 16 playoff spots have been filled and only one team, the Milwaukee Bucks, have secured a division title.

The Bucks have the best record in the league, but with the Raptors within four games in the Eastern Conference standings, even they will still have work to do during the season's final stretch.

Only 3.5 games separate the third, fourth and fifth seeds in the East, and the middle of the pack in the West could change daily throughout March and April.

With two weeks left until the end of the regular season, here's what the opening round of the playoffs looks like:

Standings will be updated as more berths are clinched.

Eastern Conference:

1) Milwaukee Bucks (56–19) vs. 8) Orlando Magic (37–38)

2) Toronto Raptors (52–23) vs. 7) Detroit Pistons (37–37)

3) Philadelphia 76ers (47–27) vs. 6) Brooklyn Nets (38–37)

4) Indiana Pacers (45–30) vs. 5) Boston Celtics (44–31)

Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Indiana and Boston have clinched playoff spots.