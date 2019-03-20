Nets guard D'Angelo Russell couldn't be stopped in the fourth quarter against the Kings on Tuesday night.

Down 103–78 entering the game's final 12-minute stretch, the Nets were getting outrebounded and outplayed in almost every corner of the court until Russell outscored the Kings by himself 27-18. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored the game's last layup to give the Nets a last-second comeback win.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the Nets come back from 28 down! pic.twitter.com/I03SOCQ1iw — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 20, 2019

Russell finished with a career-high 44 points on the night and added 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals in 38 minutes. His scoring outburst included six 3-pointers, the last of which gave him the Nets' franchise record for most in a single season.

THE ICE IS FLOWING THROUGH HIS VEINS TONIGHT 💉❄️ pic.twitter.com/yxPgykHneh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 20, 2019

🚨 @Dloading now has the FRANCHISE RECORD for most threes in a single season 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GI549hJzT1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 20, 2019

Hollis-Jefferson was the team's next leading scorer with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Nets made 17 of 24 shots in the fourth quarter, including 6-of-9 3-pointers.

The Nets improved to 37–36 on the season and will next play the Lakers on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.