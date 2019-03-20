Watch: Nets Complete 28-Point Comeback vs. Kings Behind D'Angelo Russell's Big Fourth Quarter

Russell finished the game with a career-high 44 points.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 20, 2019

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell couldn't be stopped in the fourth quarter against the Kings on Tuesday night.

Down 103–78 entering the game's final 12-minute stretch, the Nets were getting outrebounded and outplayed in almost every corner of the court until Russell outscored the Kings by himself 27-18. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored the game's last layup to give the Nets a last-second comeback win.

Russell finished with a career-high 44 points on the night and added 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals in 38 minutes. His scoring outburst included six 3-pointers, the last of which gave him the Nets' franchise record for most in a single season.

Hollis-Jefferson was the team's next leading scorer with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Nets made 17 of 24 shots in the fourth quarter, including 6-of-9 3-pointers.

The Nets improved to 37–36 on the season and will next play the Lakers on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

