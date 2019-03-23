Hawks point guard Trae Young continued his impressive rookie year on Saturday night, burying a game-winning floater to defeat the 76ers 129-127 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Young led all players with 32 points and 11 assists on Saturday night. He shot 11-20 from the field and 4-9 from three.

Young is battling Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. The Oklahoma product is averaging 18.5 points and 7.8 assists per game. He is shooting 33.3% from three, but has made 40.1% of attempts from beyond the arc since Feb. 1

The Hawks advanced to 26–48 in 2018-19. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is third in the East at 47–26.