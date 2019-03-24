Watch: Hornets' Jeremy Lamb Banks In Wild Half Court Game-Winner vs. Raptors

Jeremy Lamb hit one of the most absurd buzzer-beaters ever to help the Hornets beat the Raptors. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 24, 2019

The Hornets' Jeremy Lamb hit an absurd shot Sunday night to beat the Raptors and keep his team's playoff hopes alive. 

With the Hornets down 114-112 with 3.1 seconds remaining, Lamb hit the half-court shot as time expired. The wild shot put the Hornets ahead 115-114 to win the game.

Lamb finished with 13 points in the victory. 

The Hornets have won three straight games and trail the Heat by two games for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte next faces San Antonio on Tuesday. 

