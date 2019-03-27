Report: Signs Point Toward Damian Lillard 'Interested' in Blazers Contract Extension

Lillard can sign a four-year, $194 million extension in July, keeping him in Portland through the 2024-25 season. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 27, 2019

Signs point toward Blazers guard Damian Lillard being "interested" in a contract extension with the Blazers in July, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The four-time All-Star will be eligible for a four-year, $194 million extension if he makes an All-NBA team in 2018-19.

Lillard has two years and $60 million left on his current contract. He will be in Portland through the 2024-25 season if he inks an extension in July. 

There is some "uncertainty" regarding the Blazers' ownership situation following Paul Allen's death in October 2018, according to Windhorst. But the questions over a future owner reportedly have not phased Lillard, who is "very comfortable with his commitment to the Blazers."

Lillard was drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. The Weber State product is a four-time All-Star and finished fourth in the MVP voting in 2017-18. Lillard is averaging 26.4 points per game in 2018-19, shooting 37.3% from three.

The Blazers enter Wednesday night third in the West at 46–27. Portland lost center Jusuf Nurkic for the season on Tuesday. 

