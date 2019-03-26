Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic Suffers Serious Leg Injury vs. Nets

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a serious leg injury in double overtime against the Nets on Monday. 

By The SI Staff
March 26, 2019

With 2:22 remaining in the second overtime between Portland and Brooklyn on Monday night, Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a serious leg injury after battling for an offensive rebound. The Bosnian laid on the floor for several minutes and was ultimately removed from the court on a stretcher. 

He was taken to a local hospital, according to head coach Terry Stotts. 

Nurkic had been amidst a career performance, dominating against the Nets' smaller lineups to the tune of 32 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. 

The Blazers entered the contest fourth in the Western Conference standings, much in part thanks to Nurkic's steady two-way presence. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

